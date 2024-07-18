Joe Biden Appears To Face Difficulty While Getting Into Car, Video Goes Viral

The White House said he was suffering from runny nose, cough and "general malaise".

United States President Joe Biden has made numerous verbal stumbles and gaffes over the years. From verbal slip-ups to near-fall incidents, Mr Biden, whose age is often targeted by opposition leaders and remains a concern for voters, has had all. With US elections just around the corner, questions about the US President's fitness to serve four more years - or win November's election - continue to swirl. Amid this, a video of Mr Biden appearing to have difficulty getting into his vehicle after exiting Air Force One on Wednesday is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred after Mr Biden said that he would be "isolating as I recover" after testing positive for coronavirus. He previously cancelled a scheduled appearance at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas. The President also gave the media the thumbs up from his limousine and said "I feel good" following the diagnosis.

The White House said he was suffering from a runny nose, cough and "general malaise," was taking Covid medication, and was flying straight to isolation at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. "He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," spokesperson Jean-Pierre said.

Further, his doctor also stated that he was suffering from a runny nose and a "non-productive cough" along with "general malaise. "His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97 per cent," the White House note added.

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old said that he would consider dropping his troubled re-election bid if he was diagnosed with a serious medical condition. He told the media outlet BET, "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if the doctors came and said 'you've got this problem, that problem'."

