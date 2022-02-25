Biden Announces Sanctions And Export Controls Against Russia

Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday

Joe Biden today announced "strong sanctions" and limited exports to Russia over Ukraine invasion. "The export controls will 'cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports," he said.

Biden met with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies earlier on Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.

Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, also convened his National Security Council on Thursday to discuss the situation.

His announcement represented the second tranche of sanctions against Russia since Putin earlier this week declared two breakaway regions of Ukraine independent and sent troops there.