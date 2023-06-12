Joe Biden Administration Accused Of Violating US Flag Code Over White House Pride Month Display

The critics slammed the Biden administration

President Joe Biden and the White House celebrated Pride Month this weekend. Soon after the celebrations, Mr Biden's administration received a massive backlash over its decision to flay a rainbow-coloured Pride flag at the White House. Many Twitter users said that it violates the US Flag Code.

On Saturday, the US President shared a post about the LGBTQ community, showcasing a set of flags on the White House facing the South Lawn.

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

The display included a rainbow-coloured Pride flag alongside two American flags.

The critics slammed the Biden administration and said that the arrangement goes against a section of the US Flag Code. The users pointed out that the American flag should be in the centre of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted"To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates a basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colours."

Mr Fitton went on to cite a US Flag Code, "The flag of the United States of America should be at the centre and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs."

To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors.



U.S. Flag Code §7. (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the… pic.twitter.com/YiGbP8BQld — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 11, 2023

One Twitter user who goes by the name of The Godfather wrote: “This is NOT the Biden White House! It's The Peoples White House. Please don't desecrate it by displaying a gay pride flag flanked by Old Glory! It's also a violation of the US Flag Code. Disgraceful! Disrespectful! Diabolic!”

Dr Roger Marshall, senator for Kansas, tweeted, "This is a disgrace. Not only is it in breach of the US Flag Code, but it's a glaring example of this White House's incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism."

Defenders of the flag hit back at the accusers. A user wrote, "While it cannot be seen in this photo, the American flag is being flown on top of the White House in the centre of the building, and therefore, the flag code is not being violated."



