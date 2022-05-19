'Job Well Done': Airline Crew Helps Passenger Deliver Baby On Flight From Colorado to Florida

The passenger welcomed her newborn daughter on the flight.

A Frontier Airlines flight attendant in the US is being hailed as a “hero” as she helped deliver a passenger's baby on a flight from Colorado to Florida. Taking to Facebook, Frontier Airlines informed that flight attendant Diana Giraldo assisted a pregnant woman during the “unexpected labour” on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport following which the passenger welcomed her newborn daughter.

“Exemplary and calm” were the words Captain Chris Nye used for Ms Giraldo's heroic task of delivering a healthy baby mid-flight. Frontier Airlines said, “The baby couldn't wait, so the early and unexpected labour took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Diana helped the mother to the back lavatory and assisted the mother in giving birth.”

Social media users congratulated the new mother and lauded the Frontier Airlines crew for doing a “great job in assisting the mother to be with the transition into motherhood”. One user wrote, “This is wonderful! What a blessing all went well. Congratulations to all involved! Nice job!!” Another added, “This is a story one doesn't often get to tell or hear. Thankful for the flight attendant and her knowledge and help.”

Captain Nye said that Ms Giraldo went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate the flight's return to Orlando. He informed that during the delivery he also transferred control of the plane to his first officer as he coordinate a diversion to Pensacola Airport, where paramedics were waiting to assist.

“This was a job well done,” Captain Nye said, adding that he was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft. In the caption, Frontier Airlines also informed that the mother of the newly born baby girl opted to name her child's middle name Sky as a tribute to the location of her birth.