'Reckless': Jimmy Kimmel Threatens To Sue Footballer Aaron Rodgers Over Epstein 'List'

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has threatened American football star Aaron Rodgers with legal action after the latter claimed that Kimmel could be on the list associated with Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes. The NFL star and the late-night comedian traded jabs on X, formerly known as Twitter, with Kimmel threatening legal action against Rodgers for his remarks.

Rodgers made the controversial claims on the Pat McAfee Show this week during a discussion with the host on the impending release of a list containing names of high-profile people rumored to be associated with Epstein.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn't come out. “I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Aaron Rodgers said in a clip that was widely shared on social media.

The claims evoked a sharp response from Kimmel who took to social media to express his anger.

“Dear Aa**hole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court," the comedian wrote, tagging the NFL star.

A New York judge has begun the process of unsealing court documents related to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, shedding light on previously undisclosed details and prominent names associated with the case.

Epstein, a financier with a powerful network in the United States and abroad, was himself accused of raping young girls, but his suicide by hanging in a New York prison in August 2019 halted his prosecution.

Fabricated lists and doctored photos of Epstein have circulated in conspiratorial internet circles for years, fueling speculation about the financier's potential associates.

Among the notable figures mentioned in the unsealed documents is Bill Clinton, who had reportedly flown on Epstein's private plane. An Epstein accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, in her 2016 deposition, recounted Epstein's claim that "Clinton likes them young."