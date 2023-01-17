Jeremy Renner 'Almost Died' After Snow Plough Accident, Says His Friend

Jeremy Renner recently posted a selfie from his hospital bed.

The condition of actor Jeremy Renner, who is recovering in hospital after a major snow plough accident at his home in the United States, is "much worse than anyone knows", according to a report in Australia's 7News. The outlet spoke to the actor's friends who said Mr Renner faces a long road to recovery. The actor was injured while ploughing snow at his house in Nevada's Reno on New Year's Day. Mr Renner was airlifted to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The actor was trying to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow when his snow plough ended up running over him and critically injuring him. The doctors treating him later revealed that Mr Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and leg injuries.

"It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," one of his friends told Radar Online, as per 7News report.

"The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury," the friend added.

The friend also said that the actor almost "bled out" while waiting for help to arrive. "He was in a lot of pain and was having difficulty breathing," the friend said, according to news.com.au.

He has had two surgeries and will require more in weeks ahead on his leg, the outlet further said.

The snow plough used by the actor was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a massive piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

In a January 2 statement to the press as quoted in a report by Variety, Renner's family said they "would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families." The family added they were "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from fans."

The actor gave his first update about his condition on January 3, posting a hospital bed selfie to Instagram and thanking well-wishers for their support.