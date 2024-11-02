Jennifer Lopez Tears Up, Condemns Trumps Rally As "Offensive To Humanity"

Jennifer Lopez joined forces with Kamala Harris in Nevada and delivered a passionate speech. "It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended," Lopez said. "(It was) humanity and anyone of decent character.

"I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans," she announced.

The singer's powerful words came after Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico, calling it a "floating island of garbage". Her speech highlighted her pride in Puerto Rican heritage and her belief in women's power.

"there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now."



"I think it's called Puerto Rico."



- Tony Hinchcliffe pic.twitter.com/KiuZPLLm2G — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 28, 2024

She said that at Madison Square Garden, Trump reminded them of who he really is.

Speaking on behalf of women, she also said, "Women have the power to make the difference in this election," and that she believes in the power of women. This was a reference to Trump's comment about him protecting women, "whether the women like it or not". Lopez added that Trump failed to recognise the "freedom of women or the intelligence of women" in making decisions about their own life and bodies.

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional, "You know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should. Our pain matters. We matter. You matter. Your voice and your vote matters." pic.twitter.com/7a4MU1ZxLK — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 1, 2024

However JLo is not the only Puerto Rican celebrity to back Harris. Stars like Bad Bunny, and Nicky Jam have spoken out against Trump, with Jam walking back his Trump endorsement.

As for what comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said about Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans, the Trump campaign has distanced itself from him saying, "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

Harris' campaign launched an ad in Spanish on Thursday, titled "Somos Más," or "We Are More," centering the message on Hinchcliffe's joke. "Puerto Rico is an island of scientists, poets, educators, stars and heroes," the narrator says in Spanish. "We're not trash, we're more" adding, "On Nov. 5, Trump will understand that some people's trash is others' treasure."

Regardless, her emotional comments have faced quite a bit of backlash. A user on X commented, "Jennifer is just trying to get a pardon for her involvement in the P Diddy parties", while another said, "Trump literally said nothing about Puerto Rico. I see a desperate campaign that knows it is losing. She's way behind where Biden was in 2020."