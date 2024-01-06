Hillary Clinton's Name Pops Up In Jeffrey Epstein's 3rd Batch Of Files

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019 (File)

The third batch of unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein case were released yesterday. The documents have more deposition excerpts from his accusers Virginia Giuffre and Johanna Sjoberg.

The documents stem from a 2015 civil suit by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was one of the many young girls trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The newly released documents include excerpts of testimony from Epstein's close friends who helped him manage his sex trafficking business.

Giuffre and Sjoberg's additional deposition excerpts give more details of how Epstein and Maxwell lured teen girls into the trafficking business.

Hillary Clinton was one of the "thirteen specific witnesses" mentioned by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, new documents claim. The court filing, however, emphasizes that there are no accusations or allegations against the former first lady in this matter.

Former housekeeper Juan Alessi claimed that Prince Andrew's extended stays at Epstein's Palm Beach home, where he received daily massages

It is mentioned that former US President Donald Trump had come to Epstein's south Florida house. The former US President, however, "never" stayed at the home, said Juan Alessi.

The unsealed files linked to the 'Paedo Island' claim he would pay $200 for each for a young girl who was brought to him as part of the sex trafficking deal. Several minor girls reportedly accepted payments in return for giving him massages.

More than 180 documents including depositions, legal briefs and email chains from the lawsuit have been released since Wednesday.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019 but died by suicide in a Manhattan prison cell before he could stand trial. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

US prosecutors had earlier said Epstein used his wealth and power to sexually abuse dozens of young girls for years at his homes, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims.