Who Was Jean-Luc Brunel? Epstein's Close Associate, Paris 'Trafficker'

Newly released images from Jeffrey Epstein's apartment in Paris have pulled back the curtain on the sinister world of the convicted sex offender's luxury residence. The 18-room grand home on Avenue Foch, one of Paris's most prestigious streets, was decorated in intense shades of red, orange, and pink, The NY Post reported.

One name that has gained eyeballs after the new disclosure about the disgraced financier's Paris apartment is Jean-Luc Brunel. A French modelling agent and close associate of Epstein. Brunel has long been accused of the rape of minors and the trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. He was found hanging in his prison cell in Paris in 2022.

Who Was Jean-Luc Brunel?

Brunel received funding from Epstein and co-founded French modelling agency Karin Models in 1977 and MC2 Model Management in the US. He was arrested in 2020 as part of a French inquiry into sex trafficking and sexual assault allegations against Epstein. Investigators suspected him of raping, sexually assaulting and sexually harassing multiple minors and adults. He was also accused of transporting and housing young women for Epstein, but Brunel had denied any wrongdoing.

The case against him was dropped in 2023 in the wake of his death, with no other person charged. In light of the release of the Epstein files, French investigators are planning to re-examine his case.

Inside Epstein's Paris Apartment

Walls throughout the residence were plastered with photographs of naked or partially nude women. One image allegedly showed Epstein lying beside two topless women. French authorities say these visuals, combined with the layout and furnishings of the apartment, indicate the space may have been a hub for sexual abuse and exploitation.

The photographs were originally taken by French police during a 2019 investigation into alleged rapes committed at the apartment by Jean‑Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent and close associate of Epstein. Brunel, who was under investigation for rape and supplying girls to Epstein, was found dead by suicide in 2022 in his Paris prison cell while awaiting trial.

Among the most disturbing discoveries was a red-walled massage room, complete with a massage table and drawers containing large wand vibrators and other sex toys. Other rooms included bizarre decor, such as stuffed animals, antelope horns, faux tiger-skin furniture, and a “Chinese room” with dragon wallpaper.

A rotunda with a bearskin rug provided a panoramic view of the Arc de Triomphe.

Following the release of these images, French prosecutors have opened two new investigations: one into human trafficking and another into alleged financial crimes connected to Epstein's network. Officials are also reviewing old materials from Brunel's case, Reuters reported.

Public interest in the Epstein case has intensified since the US Department of Justice released millions of files connected to the convicted sex offender. Those documents have already prompted investigations and legal action against several high-profile figures in Europe and the US. Former UK Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windor was also taken into custody earlier last week.