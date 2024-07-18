'Meat, Potatoes' Guy Who Cooks Indian Food: JD Vance's Wife Describes Him

Usha Vance also highlighted the diverse backgrounds they come from.

Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of JD Vance, Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where she revealed her husband's culinary skills in Indian cuisine.

Describing him as a "meat and potatoes" kind of guy, she mentioned his newfound ability to cook Indian food.

Recalling their meeting at Yale Law School, Ms Vance portrayed their relationship as "a testament to this great country".

"We started as friends," she said. "He was then, as he is now, the most interesting person I knew - a working class guy who had overcome childhood traumas that I could barely fathom to end up at Yale Law School, a tough marine who had served in Iraq, but who enjoys spending his leisure time playing with puppies and watching the movie 'Babe'."

Ms Vance also highlighted the diverse backgrounds they come from.

JD Vance has acknowledged the influence of his Hindu wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, on his personal and spiritual life.

In an interview with Fox News, he explained how his wife's Hindu faith had been pivotal in guiding him through challenges and reconciling his Catholic beliefs.

Previously, JD Vance has often credited Usha for supporting his success. During a 2020 interview with The Megyn Kelly Show, Vance described his wife as a "strong female voice" that grounds him. "Usha definitely brings me back to earth. If I get a little too confident or proud, I remind myself that she's way more accomplished than I am," he had said.