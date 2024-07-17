Why Donald Trump Picked JD Vance As His Vice President Candidate

Vance and Trump share similar views on issues such as immigration and trade.

Former US President Donald Trump has picked JD Vance, a Republican senator, as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said that after lengthy deliberation and thought, and "considering the tremendous talents of many others", he decided Vance was best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States.

According to a source, the Republican nominee called the Ohio senator on Monday to offer him the vice presidential post just 20 minutes before making the announcement. The two met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Saturday before the rally where Trump was shot at.

Why Trump chose JD Vance

Donald Trump, recently, spent months evaluating potential running mates, observing how they performed on TV, at fundraisers and rallies. Some contenders accompanied him to his criminal trial in New York, while others joined him at the debate last month. The debate was known for President Joe Biden's poor performance, which led to calls for him to step down and let a younger candidate take his place.

Trump's choice of JD Vance as his running mate is a strategic move to energise his loyal base. Vance has established himself as a leader who can carry Trump's mantle into the future, thanks to his frequent appearances on the conservative media circuit and his willingness to spar with reporters on Capitol Hill.

In his announcement post, Trump praised Vance for his dedication to American workers and farmers, saying he "will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for" in Midwestern states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Minnesota, as per AP.

Vance and Trump also regularly talk over the phone.

The former president has even complimented the senator's looks, comparing him to a young Abraham Lincoln.

Vance was once a vocal critic of Donald Trump, labelling him "a total fraud," an "idiot", "a moral disaster", and even "America's Hitler."

However, as Trump's political fortunes soared, Vance's perspective shifted dramatically. Despite his early scepticism, Vance later praised Trump's presidency, crediting him with "delivering peace and prosperity."

This change in stance led to Trump endorsing him during his 2022 Senate bid.

Now a steadfast Trump loyalist, Vance has actively defended him against criminal and civil charges and questioned the 2020 election results.