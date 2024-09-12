'Disconnected Billionaire': JD Vance As Taylor Swift Backs Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift also took a dig at JD Vance while endorsing Kamala Harris

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance today took a dig at American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris. Swift voiced support for the Democratic candidate in an Instagram post on Tuesday, calling her a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

She signed off her post - which has so far drawn nearly 10 million likes - by dubbing herself a "childless cat lady," a swipe at a JD Vance, who in a 2021 interview called some Democrats "a bunch of childless cat ladies." He has since said it was merely a sarcastic remark.

"We admire Taylor Swift's music, but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans," Vance told Fox News.

"When grocery prices go by 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn't hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn't affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire. It does affect middle-class Americans all over our country," he added.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris minutes after the televised presidential debate between the Democrat and Donald Trump.

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," the 34-year-old singer said in a long post on Instagram.

"I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she added.

Swift, who is one of the world's most popular stars, encouraged her followers to "do your research."

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice," she said, and told her fans, "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Donald Trump, however, slammed Taylor Swift and said he is "not her fan".

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan... she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he told Fox News.