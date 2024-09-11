'Fine Taylor, You Win...': Elon Musk After Taylor Swift Backs Kamala Harris

Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk shared a post on X, which he owns, after pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as the next US President.

In his post, Musk referred to Swift calling herself a "Childless Cat Lady," a term used by Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance, to mock women without children.

"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," he wrote.

The 34-year-old singer said she will vote for Harris as she "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," she said in lengthy post on Instagram.