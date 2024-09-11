Backing Kamala Harris, Taylor Swift Calls Herself 'Childless Cat Lady'

This endorsement aligns Kamala Harris with a singular force in the world of music, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, minutes after the Democratic presidential nominee wrapped up her first debate against Republican rival Donald Trump.

The endorsement aligns Harris with a singular force in the world of music, offering to bolster her support among younger and female voters.

Calling herself a "Childless Cat Lady," a term used by Trump's running mate, JD Vance, to disparage women without children, Swift announced her support in an Instagram post featuring a photo of her posing with a cat in her arms.

Swift is voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," she wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

The pop superstar's obsessive fans have been closely scrutinizing her social media accounts and public appearances for signs of her allegiance in the election. Swift backed President Joe Biden and Harris in 2020 and has over the course of her career made a handful of other public statements in favor of Democratic politicians.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)