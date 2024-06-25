Jay Slater: All About UK Teen Missing In Tenerife For Over A Week

Despite efforts by authorities and volunteers, Jay Slater's whereabouts remain unknown.
A major search and rescue operation has been launched on Tenerife in response to the disappearance of British teenager Jay Slater, who has been missing for more than a week.
During a vacation with friends, it is thought that the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire vanished while attempting to return home from a rave.
Additionally, Jay's friend Lucy Law, who was his last contact, started a GoFundMe page. Over 33,000 pounds have been raised thus far, however according to Jay Duncan's mother Debbie Duncan, none of it has been taken back yet.
Here's a closer look at the timeline of events surrounding Jay Slater's disappearance:
- On Sunday, June 17, Jay attended the NRG music festival with his friend, Lucy Law, who was the last to hear from him. At 8:35 pm, Jay posted a Snapchat video from the event in the island's southwest. Lucy left early, but Jay stayed, leaving later with two other Brits between Sunday night and Monday morning.
- On Monday, June 18, Jay remained at an Airbnb near Masca in Teno Rural Park, posting on Snapchat at 7:30 am. He attempted to take a bus back to Los Cristianos where he was staying. The last sighting of Jay was by the Airbnb owner, who described him walking briskly alone. Jay later called Lucy at 8:30 am, lost and in need of water after walking for some time. A missing persons report was filed at 9 am, initiating an extensive search effort with drones, dogs, and a helicopter. Lucy joined the search after receiving assistance from a local woman.
- On Tuesday, June 18, Jay's mother Debbie Duncan learned of his disappearance at 2 am and immediately flew to Tenerife with his older brother Zak at 7 am. Debbie received disturbing prank calls claiming to have taken Jay, while her partner speculated Jay may have simply lost his way.
- By Wednesday, June 19, police investigated a false sighting of Jay in Los Cristianos, redirecting the search initially south before refocusing north around Masca. His hotel room was searched, yielding only his belongings. Debbie described the ordeal as a "living nightmare" and pleaded for Jay's return, while Lucy described his disappearance as "suspicious and weird."
- On Thursday, June 20, new footage emerged showing Jay at the NRG rave, wearing sunglasses on his head as he walked through the crowd.
- By Friday, June 21, search efforts focused on the 2,000ft Masca ravine, known for its steep trail leading to the sea. Meanwhile, the individuals Jay stayed with returned to the UK. The Tenerife Civil Guard declined assistance from the Lancashire Constabulary, a decision that Debbie criticized, citing the need for more resources in the search.
- On Saturday, June 22, an unconfirmed sighting of Jay was reported in Santiago del Teide, approximately 3.5 miles from Masca. A witness claimed to have seen him with two men outside a church around 6 pm on Monday, nine hours after the missing persons report was filed. Jay's father, Warren Slater, visited the search area in response.
- By Sunday, June 23, search efforts concentrated on outbuildings in Masca. A journalist involved in the Madeleine McCann case offered assistance, and a GoFundMe campaign organized by Lucy exceeded 30,000 pounds in donations.
- On Monday, June 24, Jay's family shared a screenshot of CCTV footage capturing a figure walking past the church in Santiago del Teide, corroborating the reported sighting. Debbie expressed her deep concern, stating, "I really hope I am not taking my son home in a body bag."