Jay Slater: All About UK Teen Missing In Tenerife For Over A Week

Despite efforts by authorities and volunteers, Jay Slater's whereabouts remain unknown.

A major search and rescue operation has been launched on Tenerife in response to the disappearance of British teenager Jay Slater, who has been missing for more than a week.

During a vacation with friends, it is thought that the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire vanished while attempting to return home from a rave.

Additionally, Jay's friend Lucy Law, who was his last contact, started a GoFundMe page. Over 33,000 pounds have been raised thus far, however according to Jay Duncan's mother Debbie Duncan, none of it has been taken back yet.

Here's a closer look at the timeline of events surrounding Jay Slater's disappearance: