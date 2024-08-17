Private Jets, Luxury Cars: Lavish Life Of 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha

Pictures posted by her on social media show her partying with some A-list actors.

The arrest of Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles", in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry has unveiled a life of luxury funded by a deadly drug empire. Ms Sangha, 41, a dual British and American citizen, is at the centre of a federal investigation, accused of supplying the ketamine that led to Mr Perry's death on October 28 last year. She is among five people charged over Mr Perry's death.

Prosecutors describe Ms Sangha as a "celebrity drug dealer" who catered to high-profile clients, priding herself on offering "high-quality goods." Her Hollywood residence, which federal authorities have labelled a "drug-selling emporium," allegedly served as the hub of a vast operation dealing in methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and her speciality, ketamine.

A raid on her home in March uncovered a staggering 79 bottles of liquid ketamine, nearly 2,000 methamphetamine pills, and other illegal substances.

Ms Sangha's operation, which reportedly dates back to at least June 2019, was lucrative enough to fund an opulent lifestyle that few could imagine. She frequently jetted off to exotic locations, including Mexico, Spain, Italy, Greece, Japan, France, Dubai, and Antigua, often showing a "blithe indifference" to the fact that the ketamine she distributed was deadly, prosecutors have said.

Her lavish lifestyle was evident not only in her travels but also in her possessions. Ms Sangha drove a Range Rover, which she later swapped for a leased 2024 BMW. Additionally, she rented her North Hollywood home, which prosecutors refer to as a "stash house," for thousands of dollars per month.

Pictures posted by her on social media show her partying with some A-list actors notorious for their addiction problems like Charlie Sheen. Her personal Instagram handle is littered with several photos of trips on private jets to devouring caviar at some exotic location around the globe. She has also frequently posted photos of designer wear including shoes by Louis Vuitton and clothes from Chanel.

Despite the charges against her, Ms Sangha reportedly maintained a seemingly carefree attitude in the days leading up to her arrest. According to the New York Post, her friends said that she appeared more social and engaged than ever, frequently attending parties, going shopping, and indulging in beauty treatments such as Botox and IV drips.

Known for receiving regular beauty treatments, Ms Sangha reportedly took pride in her looks, which some say played into her allure as a "celebrity drug dealer."

Following her arrest on methamphetamine possession charges in March, Ms Sangha was released on a $100,000 bond. However, she continued to lead her luxurious life until her re-arrest in connection with Mr Perry's death. The latest charges against her, detailed in an 18-count superseding indictment, include conspiracy to distribute ketamine, falsifying documents, and various other drug trafficking offences. Sangha has pleaded not guilty, but the judge has ordered her to be held without bail as she awaits trial.

