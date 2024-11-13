Japan's 7-Eleven May Go Private To Avoid $45 Billion Foreign Buyout

The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven is considering going private by buying back its own shares in a bid to avoid a takeover attempt by Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard, according to a report Wednesday.

Seven & i Holdings is eyeing the move as a countermeasure to Couche-Tard's seven trillion yen ($45 billion) takeover proposal, the Nikkei business daily said, citing sources close to the company.

