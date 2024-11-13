Advertisement

Japan's 7-Eleven May Go Private To Avoid $45 Billion Foreign Buyout

Canada's Couche-Tard has made a seven trillion yen ($45 billion) takeover proposal.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Japan's 7-Eleven May Go Private To Avoid $45 Billion Foreign Buyout
Seven & i Holdings is eyeing to go private.
Tokyo:

The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven is considering going private by buying back its own shares in a bid to avoid a takeover attempt by Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard, according to a report Wednesday.

Seven & i Holdings is eyeing the move as a countermeasure to Couche-Tard's seven trillion yen ($45 billion) takeover proposal, the Nikkei business daily said, citing sources close to the company.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
7-Eleven, Canada, Japan
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com