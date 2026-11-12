Japanese Woman Allegedly Forced Roommate To Sew Her Lips Shut Over Food Dispute

A 50-year-old woman went on trial near Tokyo, and admitted that she threatened her roommate and forced her to stitch her own mouth closed with a needle and thread, Japan Today reported. According to the report, the accused, identified as Masae Sakurai, had previously denied the accusations when police first arrested her back in July.

However, during her first court hearing at the Shimotsuma Branch of the Mito District Court in Ibaraki Prefecture on Wednesday, she changed her statement, admitting to the charges.

According to prosecutors, the frightening incident occurred because of a dispute over food at home.

Also read | US Woman Dies After Driver Mistakes Her for Trash Bag, Drags Her 2 Miles

Sakurai had reportedly told her 42-year-old roommate, "those who do not work shall not eat," and restricted her meals.

But the roommate ended up eating some food without permission, which angered Sakurai.

Investigators stated that between June 18 and 24, Sakurai threatened the victim and pressured her into taking a needle and thread to sew her lips together.

Sakurai reportedly told her, "If you let me do it, the pain will double."

Also read | Google Teaches Household Robots To Keep Children And Pets Safe: 'It Can Spot Hazards'

Prosecutors also presented security camera footage taken inside the home.

Meanwhile, Sakurai's defence team informed the court that they would not fight the charges or object to the evidence presented.

After the case drew attention on social media, some users started to blame the victim. Responding to such reactions, one user said, "Already victim bashing?"

"There are all kinds of circumstances that can lead to somebody becoming mentally weak, including various forms of mental illness, brainwashing and indoctrination," the user added.

"Google Jonestown if you don't understand that. Taking advantage of people in this state is truly evil, and maybe that's what we can focus our anger on."