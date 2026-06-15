Japanese Royal Family To Adopt Distant Male Relatives To Secure Succession

Japan's imperial family is one of the oldest royal institutions in the world. It is now facing a growing challenge due to a shrinking pool of eligible members and potential heirs.

Now, the country has introduced a proposal to revitalise its dwindling imperial ranks. The legislature has advanced a proposal that would allow the imperial family to adopt distant male relatives, reported The New York Times.

The imperial family currently consists of 16 members, including 5 men and 11 women. With so few members, fulfilling public duties such as overseas visits and court ceremonies has become challenging.

There are not enough royals available to take part in these engagements. Changing the rules would give Japan more royals to fulfil the duties and options for future emperors.

Under the 1947 Imperial Household Law, only men can currently ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne. The current Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, has only a daughter, Princess Aiko.

For succession, only three people are in line, including Naruhito's younger brother and Crown Prince Akishino, 60, his son Prince Hisahito, 19 and Prince Hitachi, 90. Since Prince Hisahito represents the only young man left in the family, the continuity of the monarchy hinges on him.

Female royals, in addition to not being able to succeed the king, also lose their status upon marrying a commoner. This same rule applies to Princess Aiko.

Some Japanese officials, commentators and activists oppose the male relatives adoption plan, arguing that the problem could be solved by simply permitting women to reign as emperors. Polls show this idea has broad public support.

The country has seen women ascend to the throne in the past, with leaders like Empress Go-Sakuramachi holding power in the late 18th century. Despite that history, male succession has prevailed in modern times.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party, which has been Japan's dominant political force for much of the last seven decades, treats the male line as inviolable.

The new legislation under consideration that allows the royal family to adopt male heirs would also let female members remain in the imperial circle and keep their titles even after marrying outside the family.

Some argue that equal treatment requires permitting women to become reigning emperors instead. The popularity of Princess Aiko has further fueled the view that women could fulfil the role effectively.