Japan-US Military Cooperation "Purely Defensive In Nature", Says Joe Biden

"Our alliance we have with Japan is purely defensive in nature. It's a defensive alliance. And the things we discussed today improve our cooperation and are purely about defense and readiness," Joe Biden told a joint news conference.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden insisted Wednesday that an upgrade of military cooperation with Japan was defensive in nature, as the two allies both voiced concern about a rising China.

"Our alliance we have with Japan is purely defensive in nature. It's a defensive alliance. And the things we discussed today improve our cooperation and are purely about defense and readiness," Joe Biden told a joint news conference during a state visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

