Japan-US Military Cooperation 'Purely Defensive In Nature', Says Joe Biden

"Things we discussed today improve our cooperation", says Joe Biden. (File)

US President Joe Biden insisted Wednesday that an upgrade of military cooperation with Japan was defensive in nature, as the two allies both voiced concern about a rising China.

"Our alliance we have with Japan is purely defensive in nature. It's a defensive alliance. And the things we discussed today improve our cooperation and are purely about defense and readiness," Joe Biden told a joint news conference during a state visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)