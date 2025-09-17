Japan Says Won't Recognise Palestinian State For Now

Japan will not recognise a Palestinian state for the time being, and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will skip a relevant meeting during the United Nations General Assembly this month, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed government sources.

Japan's stance would run counter to moves to recognise a Palestinian state by France, Britain and Canada - its Group of Seven peers - as well as Australia. The stance aligns Japan with the United States, Israel's closest ally, which has rejected the idea of recognising a Palestinian state.

Within the G7, German and Italian officials have called an immediate recognition of Palestine "counterproductive".

