Japan Police Head Resigns Over Lapses In Ex- PM Shinzo Abe's Security

Mr Nakamura admitted there were flaws in the protection plan for Abe. (File)

The head of Japan's National Police Agency, Itaru Nakamura, announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation into security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.

Mr Nakamura previously expressed regret for the failure of the police to protect Abe at his appearance at a campaign rally on July 8 and admitted there were flaws in the protection plan for Abe.

"We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that's why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today," Itaru Nakamura told reporters.