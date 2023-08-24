Japan Orders Immediate Removal Of China Seafood Ban Amid Atomic Waste Row

Japan has demanded China "immediately eliminate" its import ban on seafood.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that his government had demanded China "immediately eliminate" its import ban on seafood from Japan, imposed after the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

"We lodged a complaint through diplomatic channels to China, urging them to immediately eliminate" the ban, Kishida told reporters.

