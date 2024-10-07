Japan-Bound Flight Played R-Rated Movie For All Passengers With No Option To Switch

Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney, Australia, to Haneda, Japan, were shocked when an explicit movie was accidentally played on all in-flight screens due to a technical glitch, news.com.au reported.

The incident occurred on flight QF59, causing discomfort among travellers, particularly families with children, as the film "Daddio" (2023) was shown without an option to turn it off.

The R-rated movie, starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, includes explicit sexual content and scenes of graphic nudity.

"It was impossible to pause, dim, or turn it off. The worst part was that the movie was extremely inappropriate," one passenger wrote on Reddit, noting that it took nearly an hour to replace the film with a more family-friendly option.

"It was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids on board"

Qantas acknowledged the incident, stating that a technical malfunction in the in-flight entertainment system prevented passengers from selecting individual films.

According to the New York Post, the airline explained that crew members attempted to resolve the issue by asking passengers for their movie preferences, which led to the entire cabin being shown "Daddio."

When it became apparent that the film was not appropriate for all viewers, crew members tried to help passengers avoid the movie by fixing their screens. However, when this proved impossible, they switched the film to a more family-friendly option, as reported by the *New York Post*.

In a statement to news.com.au, a Qantas spokesperson apologized for the incident, noting that the standard procedure is to play family-friendly films when individual selection is unavailable.

"The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight, and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience," the spokesperson said, adding that they are investigating how the film was chosen.