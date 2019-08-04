Jakarta, Neighbouring Provinces In Java Hit By Major Power Blackout

Jakarta and some neighbouring provinces on Java island hit by a major electricity outage

Indonesia's capital Jakarta and some neighbouring provinces on Java island have been hit by a major electricity outage after problems at a number of power stations on Java, the country's state power company PLN said in a statement on Sunday.

The mass rapid transit system has also had to evacuate passengers from trains after the power outage, the company that operates the system said in a statement.

