Jaipur Literature Festival Returns To New York: Check Details. Register Now!

The Jaipur Literature Festival is set to return to the US, with the event planned in New York on September 12 and 13. The Jaipur Literature Festival went global for the first time in 2020, embracing the digital realm by hosting international editions of JLF online.

The first edition of the JLF New York was held in hybrid mode, following two virtual editions in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, New York, and Asia Society.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the literature festival in America, JLF International dropped a trailer featuring snippets from the events last year.

The first day of JLF New York 2023 will see food and travel writer Madhur Jaffery in conversation with Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts. The session titled Madhur Jaffrey: A Life in Food will be held at the National Arts Club between 12:15 to 1:15 PM. Ms Jaffery is also an actress with credits ranging from Merchant-Ivory's acclaimed film Shakespeare-Wallah to this year's And Just Like That. In the session, she will talk about her various roles in life from an actress to her life in cuisine.

On Day 2, the Asia Society will host a session featuring Indian American mathematician Mail Suri in conversation with Patrick Honner about his book: How to Build the Universe Using Only Math. The session titled A Universe Built on Math: The Big Bang of Numbers will be held from 4:30 to 5:15 PM.

Another key event of JLF New York, The Paradoxes of India, will see Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor in conversation with Seema Sirohi. The session, focusing on conversations about India's intellectual landscape focusing on thought, philosophies, and ideologies, is scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 7:15 PM on September 13.

Registration for participation in JLF New York is currently open at https://jlflitfest.org/. Following two days in New York, the American edition of Jaipur Literature will then move to Houston on September 16 and Colorado on September 22.

