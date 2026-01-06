Advertisement

"It's Not Regime Change, It's Regime Roulette": Ian Bremmer On US' Venezuela Op

Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group and top global risk guru, said that Venezuela's regime change backed by the United States is a "regime roulette". In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Bremmer described the new administration in Venezuela as similar to the old one despite undergoing a "regime change".

"It's not regime change, it's regime roulette. Spin the dice and see what's next," Bremmer said regarding the shift in power dynamics in Venezuela.

He said that the US government essentially demands that Venezuela sever ties with Russia, Iran, Cuba and Hezbollah, provide preferred access to oil and critical minerals and stop drug exports to the US. "If the Venezuelan government does not do that, then the US will take military action against them the way they did against Maduro," he added.

