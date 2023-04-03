Italy Wants To Ban Use Of English Words In Official Communication: Report

The bill also prohibits the use of English in official documentation (File)

Use of English or any other foreign language by citizens in Italy for formal communication would soon attract hefty penalties, according to CNN.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party has introduced new legislation which proposes a fine of up to Euro 100,000 for using any foreign language, especially English, in official communication.

In the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Lower House), politician Fabio Rampelli introduced the legislation which was supported by the Prime Minister.

While the legislation talked about any foreign language but particularly geared at "Anglomania" or the use of English words, which the draft states "demeans and mortifies" the Italian language, adding that it is even worse because the UK is no longer part of the EU.

The bill still has to go for the parliamentary debate, and it is required to hold an office in public administration to have "written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language".

It also prohibits the use of English in official documentation, including "acronyms and names" of job roles in companies operating in the country.

Foreign entities would have to have Italian language editions of all internal regulations and employment contracts, according to a draft of the legislation seen by CNN.

"It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania has repercussions for society as a whole," the draft bill states.

Article 2 would make Italian "mandatory for the promotion and use of public goods and services in the national territory." Not doing so could garner fines between Euro 5,000 (USD 5,435) and Euro 100,000 (USD 108,705).