Italian Princess, 21, Crashes "Headfirst" Into A Wall On Motorcycle, Says She's "Lucky To Be Alive"

Princess Maria Carolina of Italy says she is "lucky to be alive" after getting into a horrific motorcycle accident. In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro, shared what had happened, revealing that she had been hospitalised and is on the road to recovery as she suffered major injuries in the accident. "I'm incredibly lucky to be alive. I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle," she wrote on her Instagram post, which featured various photos of her lying in a hospital bed.

"I wanted to share my own experience as I've realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving. Please ride with care. Wear full protection, especially a proper helmet. Mine saved my life," the 21-year-old royal added.

Concluding her post, Maria Carolina, who is the Duchess of Calabria and Palermo in Sicily, thanked the hospital and medical staff who looked after her.

"My deepest thanks to the outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene, whose quick and decisive actions in those first moments made all the difference," she wrote.

Days before the accident, the princess attended this year's Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. In an Instagram post earlier this week, she showed a photo of her with British F1 racer Lando Norris, who won first place this year, in addition to pictures with her mother Camilla and her younger sister, Princess Chiara de Bourbon.

Prior to this, the 21-year-old royal attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on May 15, where she walked the red carpet. "An incredible honor to walk the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony," she wrote on Instagram alongside several snaps from the glamorous evening.

Notably, Maria Carolina is the eldest daughter of Prince Carlo, the Duke of Castro and his wife, Princess Camilla, the Duchess of Castro. Her younger sister, Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, is 20 years old and carries the additional titles of Duchess of Noto and Capri.