Israel's Wide-Scale Strikes On Iran As Thousands Pledge Allegiance To Mojtaba Khamenei

Israel announced today that it has begun 'wide-scale' strike on Tehran, Isfahan and southern Iran. At the same time, thousands have gathered in the central square of the Iranian capital to pledge allegiance to the Islamic Republic's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran, Isfahan, and southern Iran," said the Israeli Defence forces (IDF) said in a statement.

As Israel announced its war plans, massive crowds in Tehran's Enghelab Square were seen carrying portraits of Mojtaba Khamenei, who has succeeded his father Ayatollah Khamenei as Iran's Supreme Leader, and Iranian flags.

Iran on Sunday night named the hardline Mojtaba as its new leader. With the Iranian regime facing air strikes from both the United States and Israel, the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for choosing the Supreme Leader, announced the secretive, 56-year-old cleric as the Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei is known to have close ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and weilds a lot of influence behind the scenes in Iranian politics despite never holding any political office.

The move came after more than a week of heavy bombardment by the United States and Israel. Iranian officials presented the appointment as a signal that the leadership does not intend to yield in what it describes as a fight for the country's existence.

World markets fell sharply after the news. Brent crude oil rose to nearly $120 a barrel on Monday -- about 65 per cent higher than when the current war began -- before later falling back.