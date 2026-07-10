Israel's Rafael Turns To India For Iron Dome Missiles: Sources

Turning a new chapter in India-Israel defence and military partnership, Tel Aviv's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence Systems is reportedly planning to set up a production line for the interceptors for its state-of-the-art Iron Dome air defence system in India. Rafael is in talks with Indian defence companies to co-produce Tamir missiles, sources told NDTV.

The move is likely to be part of a joint resilience understanding, they said.

Sources said that the production line in India is expected to serve Rafael's interceptor sales to additional countries, lower production costs, and provide extra backup when needed.

If rationalised, the deal can add greater momentum to India's Make-in-India vision and further reinforce New Delhi as a credible and trusted defence partner in the region.

India-Israel Defence Partnership

India and Israel are moving decisively into a new phase of their defence and security relationship, shaping the Special Strategic Partnership announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in Jerusalem in February this year.

Read | India, Israel Identify New Defence Projects To Build Joint Resilience

According to sources, the partnership -- now in its final stages of structuring -- is designed to cover co-production of defence systems, joint development of next-generation military technologies, and critically, emergency procurement mechanisms that would activate in times of conflict, threat, or acute national security pressure. The framework essentially codifies what has long been an understated but deeply functional defence relationship between the two countries into something far more structured, resilient, and mutually obligating.

Inside Rafael's Plan

Amid global conflicts and geopolitical challenges, demand for air defence systems is rising worldwide. By establishing a supply chain in India, Rafael could overcome political opposition to procuring from Israel at present.

Rafael currently manufactures the Iron Dome interceptors at one of its plants in northern Israel. Last year, the company also started missile production in the United States in partnership with Raytheon. The American plant supplies interceptors for the US Marines' new air defence system and, if necessary, can reinforce production in Israel.

Israel-based defence manufacturer Elbit Systems Ltd also produces its Hermes 900 drones, known as "Star", and the Hermes 450, known as "Zik", in India.

