Israel's Netanyahu Sworn In As Prime Minister For 3rd Term

He has already served two terms as Prime Minister of Israel. (File)

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister following a vote in parliament Thursday that brought in the most right-wing government in the country's history.

Netanyahu was sworn in a few minutes after his new government was approved, with 63 deputies out of 120 voting in favour of the administration.

Netanyahu formed his government after signing agreements with ultra-Orthodox parties and parties from the far right.

