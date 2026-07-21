Israel's Leading Leftist Party Launches Electoral Campaign

Israel's largest leftist party on Monday launched its campaign for the legislative election due to be held in October, after having selected its list of candidates in the primaries.

Led by former deputy military chief of staff Yair Golan, HaDemokratim, or the Democrats, is a fusion of Israel's major historic left-wing Labour Party and Meretz, which failed to pass the electoral threshold in 2022.

The party was projected to win about 10 seats in the latest polls.

The only non-Arab party known to support the two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is considered the heir to the Mapai party of Israel's founder and veteran leader David Ben Gurion.

The party gained its worst ever results during the last election in 2022, in which it secured just four seats.

Among the key names on its list are lawyer Gaby Lasky, the former secretary general of the anti-settlement NGO Peace Now; and Moshe Radman, one of the leaders of the popular protest movement against the outgoing government.

Surrounded by the new candidates, Yair Golan on Monday announced at the campaign launch in Tel Aviv that the party's priority would be the formation of a commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

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