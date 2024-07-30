Israel's Foreign Minister Calls On NATO To Expel Turkey

Israel's foreign minister on Monday called on NATO to expel Turkey as a member of the organization.

"In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the foreign ministry said.

