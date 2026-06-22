Israeli Troops Uncover Hezbollah's Underground Drone Factory In Lebanon

Israeli troops have uncovered what they describe as a large underground Hezbollah drone facility hidden beneath a mountain in southern Lebanon, close to the Israeli border.

According to The Times of Israel, the site was being used both to assemble Iranian-made drones and launch them toward Israel. Israeli military officials said the facility was built over the past decade with direct support from Iran, including funding and planning.

The tunnel complex was found beneath the village of Majdal Zoun, around six kilometres from the Israeli frontier. Israeli forces captured the area earlier this month during operations in southern Lebanon.

A Hidden Base Beneath The Mountain

Military officials who guided journalists through the site said the tunnel stretches several hundred meters inside the mountain and reaches depths of nearly 29 meters underground.

The facility was protected by large steel blast doors and built to a much higher standard than other Hezbollah tunnels previously discovered in the region, according to the Israeli military.

Inside, troops found rooms where drones were being assembled using components allegedly smuggled into Lebanon. Soldiers also discovered around 50 drones fitted with explosive warheads weighing roughly 30 kilograms each.

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Israeli officials said the drones appeared similar to those previously used in attacks against Israel. The military believes they had enough range to strike targets across the country.

One officer told The Times of Israel that the discovery marked the first time Israeli forces had gained access to fully intact drones of this type, offering valuable intelligence about Hezbollah's capabilities.

Launch Shafts Pointed Toward Israel

Military officials described the underground site as a drone factory and an "airbase" combined.

On the southern side of the mountain, troops found special launch shafts that could be opened when needed.

“At the end of the tunnel, there are exits, four exits protected by blast doors on rails. They can be opened and allow launching of UAVs at Israel,” a commander from the IDF's Yahalom combat engineering unit told reporters.

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The army also said it found around eight tonnes of explosive materials stored inside the facility.

“These are drones that threatened the State of Israel throughout its length and breadth. We came here to deprive Hezbollah of these capabilities,” the officer added.

What Happens Next?

According to the IDF, the site had previously been targeted by Israeli airstrikes during the 2024 conflict with Hezbollah. However, military officials believe the group later tried to restore the facility.

Following its capture, Israeli troops carried out scans and investigations inside the tunnel network. The military said the underground complex is expected to be demolished after examinations are completed.

The discovery comes as clashes between Israel and Hezbollah continue despite an existing ceasefire arrangement between the two sides.