All About Hezbollah's Radwan Force, Unit Trained By Iran And North Korea

A senior commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Abu Khalil Barji, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military.

The strike hit the Majdal Selem area on Saturday, killing two other Hezbollah members as well, according to the army.

While Hezbollah has not commented on the claim, Barji's death draws attention to the Radwan Force, the group's most specialised and closely guarded combat unit.

????ELIMINATED: Abu Khalil Barji, Commander of the Special Forces in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, along with 2 other terrorists in the area of Majdal Selm in southern Lebanon.



Barji served for years as a commander in the Radwan Force and recently commanded its special forces, which… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 22, 2026

Barji was in charge of the Radwan Force, reportedly trained by North Korea.

All About Hezbollah's Radwan Force

The Radwan Force is Hezbollah's elite military unit, also known as Unit 125. It is considered the group's most capable formation, made up of experienced fighters drawn from within its ranks.

The unit is estimated to have 2,500 to 3,000 fighters, supported by logistics and other non-combat personnel. They are organised into small, flexible assault groups that can operate independently.

Hezbollah began using the Radwan Force in its latest confrontation with Israel after March 1, when hostilities resumed following a US-Israeli attack on Iran.

The unit was previously held back during major conflicts, including the 2006 war with Israel. At the time, Hezbollah kept the force in reserve, pending further escalation.

Origin

The Radwan Force was developed after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. The unit was originally called the “Intervention Forces.”

It was later renamed after Imad Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah commander whose operational name was “Hajj Radwan.” He was killed in 2008.

Training

Entry into the Radwan Force involves strict selection and intensive training. Fighters are trained in sniping, anti-tank weapons, explosives, hand-to-hand combat, and drone operations for surveillance and attacks.

The unit is trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, with longstanding reports of links to North Korea. North Korean expertise has influenced special forces tactics and tunnel warfare, and some Hezbollah leaders, including former chief Hassan Nasrallah, are believed to have received related training earlier in their careers.

The force gained major battlefield experience during the Syrian civil war, where it was deployed from around 2013 in support of government forces.

Operations

Fighters operate in small squads of 7-10, based in villages across southern Lebanon with locally stored weapons and supplies. They use a mix of arms, including rifles, machine guns, sniper systems, anti-tank weapons and RPGs, along with drones, night vision and advanced optics.

Tunnel networks are central to their strategy. Hezbollah has built extensive underground systems over the years, with reported support from North Korea, whose tunnelling expertise has helped develop routes for movement, storage and launching attacks.