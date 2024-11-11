Video: Israel Finds Hezbollah Tunnel Under Cemetery, Stored Guns, Rockets

The Israeli military on Sunday said it "dismantled" multiple underground tunnels used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon, including the one that was allegedly located under a cemetery.

The kilometre-long tunnel housed command and control rooms, sleeping quarters and weapon caches. In a post on X, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shared a video that showed dozens of weapons and other military equipment stored in the tunnel.

"Hezbollah doesn't value human life -- dead or alive," the IDF said.

⭕️ Operational update from Lebanon:



Multiple underground terrorist tunnels have been dismantled by our troops, including a tunnel that was strategically located under a cemetery.



Hezbollah doesn't value human life—dead or alive. pic.twitter.com/77Ry4bQk0V — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2024

The tunnel was reportedly sealed by pumping 4,500 cubic meters of concrete into it.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been fighting across the Lebanese border since the war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7 last year.

Since launching a cross-border ground assault into Lebanon in September, the Israeli military says it has found multiple tunnel shafts, including one it said was about 25 metres long and crossed into Israel.

Last month, the IDF released a video of a tunnel allegedly used by Hezbollah members under a Lebanese civilian house and said it was "nothing like" the one built by Hamas members in Gaza.

In the video, an Israeli troop was seen showing a "hundred-metre" tunnel in south Lebanon with iron doors, "functioning" rooms, AK-47 rifles, a bedroom, a bathroom, a storage room of generators, water tanks and two-wheelers.

INSIDE LOOK into a Hezbollah terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon: pic.twitter.com/h3ZastZHxC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2024

"We are crossing the border into south Lebanon to see what Hezbollah has been doing in the villages of south Lebanon. Embedding itself underneath civilian houses preparing for an October 7-style attack on northern Israel," the Israeli soldier was heard saying in the clip.

Radwan "terrorists could stay here for weeks," she said while referring to Iran-backed Hezbollah's elite units.

"This is nothing like the tunnels we saw in Gaza," she added.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens In Lebanon, Gaza

The Israeli military on Sunday conducted air strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, killing dozens of people. Rescuers in the war-torn Gaza Strip said 13 children were among 30 people killed by Israeli strikes in the territory's north.

The war in Gaza erupted after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in over 1,200 deaths. Israel's retaliatory campaign has since then killed more than 43,000 people in Gaza.

In Lebanon, the officials said at least 41 people were killed in Israeli strikes across the country, including 23 in a raid north of the capital Beirut.

Over 3,100 people have been killed in Lebanon since the cross-border exchanges began, most of them since Israel intensified its campaign against the Iran-backed group on September 23.

Israel also conducted a strike on an apartment belonging to Hezbollah in Syria's capital Damascus and killed nine people, including a Hezbollah commander.