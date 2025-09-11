Israeli Strike '"killed Any Hope" For Gaza Hostages, Says Qatar PM

Qatar's prime minister said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in Doha on Hamas killed hope for hostages in Gaza as he called for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice."

"I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN.

