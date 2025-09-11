Advertisement

Israeli Strike '"killed Any Hope" For Gaza Hostages, Says Qatar PM

"I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israeli Strike '"killed Any Hope" For Gaza Hostages, Says Qatar PM

Qatar's prime minister said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in Doha on Hamas killed hope for hostages in Gaza as he called for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice."

"I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Attacks Qatar, Qatar, Benjamin Netanyahu
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com