Israeli President Issac Herzog Calls On Cabinet To Approve Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the Cabinet to approve the ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas on Wednesday night.

Saying that the state had "failed in its duty" to prevent the October 7 attacks, "Now, we have an obligation to take a step toward righting this. I offer my support to the Prime Minister and the negotiation team in their efforts to finalize this deal and call upon the Cabinet and the Government of Israel to accept and approve it when presented--bringing our sons and daughters home," Mr Herzog said. "This is the right move. This is an important move. This is a necessary move. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us--whether to recover at home, or to be laid to rest."

Mr Herzog added, "Let there be no illusions. This deal--when signed, approved, and implemented--will bring with it deeply painful, challenging, and harrowing moments. It will also present significant challenges. This is not a simple situation; it is among the greatest challenges we have ever known."

Asserting that Israeli society is "much stronger than we imagine," Mr Herzog insisted "The decision must be clear and unequivocal--We save them. We free them. We bring them home urgently, down to the last one."

After describing the sacrifices of soldiers since October 7, Mr Herzog said, "At great cost in blood, through enormous security, diplomatic, and societal efforts, we have created a moment of opportunity. We must seize it. Our nation has an open, bleeding wound that cannot heal until all our sisters and brothers return to their homeland."

The most contentious aspect of the agreement is the phased nature of the hostage release. The deal calls for the release of 33 hostages -- women, children, the elderly and the sick. Negotiations for the release of the remaining hostages will take place during the second phase if the ceasefire holds. Critics fear the remaining hostages will be held indefinitely.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 95 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

