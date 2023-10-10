'Americans Should Be Horrified By Terrorist Attacks On Israel,' Says Barack Obama

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama

Former President of the United States Barack Obama sharply condemned Hamas's "brazen terrorist attacks" against Israel, which have left hundreds dead in recent days. He supported Israel's right to dismantle Hamas while calling for a just and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Obama said, "All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who've been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas."

"As we support Israel's right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike," he added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Hamas group has threatened to kill the hostages it had dragged to their side when they breached the border as Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip and cut off water supplies. The war has claimed at least 1,600 lives so far.



Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Hamas, with his government reportedly mobilising 3,00,000 troops.

"Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," he told the nation.



"Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel's other enemies for decades to come," Mr Netanyahu said, branding Hamas as ISIS.