Former US President Donald Trump: 'Atrocities In Israel Wouldn't Have Occurred If I Were President'

Donald Trump took aim at Joe Biden in his New Hampshire speech.

In a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Monday, former US President Donald Trump directed criticism towards his White House successor, Joe Biden, holding him accountable for the deadly Hamas attack on Israel that occurred over the weekend. He said that such events would not have occurred under his leadership.

"With people pouring into our country and we have no idea from where they come, the same people, in many cases, the same people that just attacked Israel, you know that, right? Can you imagine what this guy (Joe Biden) has done to us-what he's done to us? That would have never happened. The attack on Israel would never, ever have happened," he said.

Also Read | 1,500 Killed In War, UN Chief "Distressed" By Israel's Siege Of Gaza: 10 Points

"What happened yesterday was incredible," he added.

"Vicious. Young children were just slaughtered... When I was your president, we had peace through strength, and now we have weakness, conflict, and chaos. The atrocities we're witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I were president."

According to NBC News, "Trump's comments largely mirrored what he said in a statement he issued after the attacks and during a pair of campaign events he held in Iowa on Saturday. As he did in Iowa, Trump cited a $6 billion transfer to Iran that Biden administration officials have insisted has yet to be spent."

"These Hamas attacks are a disgrace, and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration," former President Donald Trump said in his statement.

Trump cited the tragic events as proof of the United States' perceived weakness on the global stage.