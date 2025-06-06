US Woman Tragically Dies Trying To Save Dog From Oncoming Train

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 42-year-old woman in New Hampshire was killed while rescuing a dog from train tracks. Alicia Leonardi was walking with her ex-boyfriend when the unleashed dog ran onto the tracks. Both attempted to save the dog but were struck by an approaching Amtrak train.

A woman in the US state of New Hampshire was killed while trying to save a dog from train tracks earlier this week. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Alicia Leonardi, was walking alongside her ex-boyfriend and a dog when an Amtrak train approached from a corner behind. The dog, which was unleashed, ran onto the tracks, prompting the chain of events that led to Ms Leonardi's death, as per the Exter Police Department.

Both Ms Leonardi and the man tried to rescue the dog but were struck by the train. While Ms Leonardi succumbed to her injuries, the other pedestrian suffered minor injuries, and the dog, named Jackson, escaped unharmed.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the investigation into a tragic event that left a pedestrian fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Exeter," the police department said in a social media post.

"On June 2, 2025 at approximately 3:24 pm, Exeter Police and Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the wooded area of the train tracks outbound from the Newfields Road trestle after an incident was reported by the train authorities."

Expressing condolences to the family, the Exter Police said it was working alongside Amtrak Police and CSX Police investigators, with the case still under investigation.

Family mourns the loss

The victim's mother, Cathleen Collis, said her daughter loved that dog, who meant "everything to her".

"She loved that dog. And it wasn't even her dog. She was a very happy, smiling, bubbly girl, and I'm going to miss her very much," Ms Collis told WMUR-TV.

Her 24-year-old daughter, Faith Bishop, took to Facebook to pour her heart out, sharing an emotional post. "I have never known a pain so all consuming before losing you, I don't know what to do with all this love I have for you mom," wrote Ms Faith.

Neighbours living around the tracks said it wasn't the first time that they had heard someone getting hit by a train.

"Oh, it's just horrendous to hear about, especially in such a way. We live right next to the tracks, right? Obviously, you don't think about the dangers here," said Al Spinale, an Exeter resident.

A ceremony celebrating Ms Leonardi's life will take place on June 21 at Comeau Funeral Home in Haverhill.