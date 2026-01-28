Israeli Envoy Warns of Rising Anti-Semitism, Reiterates Firm Line on Hamas

Marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Indian capital, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Monday described the Holocaust as "the most atrocious crime" in Jewish history and warned that the lessons of the past are becoming more urgent as anti-Semitic attacks surge across the world.

The commemoration event in New Delhi, organised by the Israeli Embassy, was attended by diplomats and senior Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Similar events were held across the country to remember the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime.

Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Azar said Israel observes the day not only as a national moment of mourning but also as a global call for remembrance. "We also coalesce with the world in order to remember it, because we have to learn the lessons of history and make sure that this never happens again," he said.

He expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in attacks against Jewish communities in several countries, including Australia and Canada, noting that such incidents have become almost a daily occurrence in some places. "We are cooperating with many governments across the world. Some are cooperating with us in a more intensive way, some less. It's a work in progress," he said.

Linking the rise in anti-Semitism largely to radical ideologies, Azar said Israel considers it both a responsibility and a duty to defend Jewish communities worldwide. He noted that these attacks have also led to an increase in Jewish immigration to Israel in recent years. At the same time, he stressed that Jews should feel safe everywhere, praising India as a country where the Jewish community has historically lived without fear.

On Gaza, the Israeli ambassador said the return of the remaining hostages was a major relief for their families but made it clear that Israel's core position on Hamas has not changed. He said both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are aligned in their view that Hamas must be disarmed and dismantled. "If that does not happen, there will not be an advance towards reconstruction," Azar said.

He added that Israel would prefer Hamas to be dismantled through diplomatic means but did not rule out other options if that fails, underlining that any rebuilding of Gaza is conditional on Hamas no longer posing a threat.

On Iran, Azar said Israel remains on alert in the face of continuing threats from Tehran. "Israel is on alert because we are keen to defend ourselves. We've seen different kinds of threats coming out from Iran," he said, adding that Israel is closely coordinating with the United States and other partners.

However, he said Israel is not seeking to change Iran's regime. "We are not going to be part of an effort to change the regime in Iran. I think it's up to the Iranian people," he said, adding that Israelis believe the Iranian people deserve a better government.

From the memory of the Holocaust to present-day conflicts in Gaza and tensions with Iran, the ambassador's remarks underscored Israel's view that history, security and the fight against hatred remain closely intertwined in today's increasingly volatile global environment.