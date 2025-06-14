Israeli Drone Strikes Refinery In Iran Gas Field: Report

An Israeli drone has struck a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field Saturday, semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported.

If confirmed, it would mark the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry. Israel did not immediately acknowledge the attack. Such sites do have air defence systems around them, which Israel has been targeting since Friday.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the strike, saying it happened in Phase 14 of the field.

Iran shares the gas field, which stretches across the Persian Gulf, with Qatar.

