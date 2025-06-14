Advertisement

Israeli Drone Strikes Refinery In Iran Gas Field: Report

Israel Strikes On Iran: If confirmed, it would mark the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry. Israel did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israeli Drone Strikes Refinery In Iran Gas Field: Report
Iran shares the gas field, which stretches across the Persian Gulf, with Qatar. (Representational)

An Israeli drone has struck a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field Saturday, semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported.

If confirmed, it would mark the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry. Israel did not immediately acknowledge the attack. Such sites do have air defence systems around them, which Israel has been targeting since Friday.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the strike, saying it happened in Phase 14 of the field.

Iran shares the gas field, which stretches across the Persian Gulf, with Qatar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Strikes On Iran, Iran Gas Field, Iran's South Pars Gas Field
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com