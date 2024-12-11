Advertisement

Israeli Army Says Conducted About 480 Strikes In Syria In 48 hours

"Within the last 48 hours, the IDF (army) struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria, preventing them from falling into the hands of terrorist elements," the military said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israeli Army Says Conducted About 480 Strikes In Syria In 48 hours
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it conducted about 480 strikes over the past 48 hours on strategic military targets in Syria, days after the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

"Within the last 48 hours, the IDF (army) struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria, preventing them from falling into the hands of terrorist elements," the military said in a statement, adding that the targets included 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries and weapons production sites in several cities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel, Syria Crisis, Bashar Al Assad
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now