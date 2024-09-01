Israeli Army Announces Death Of Soldier During Ongoing Raid In West Bank

Violence has surged in West Bank since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel. (File)

Israel's army on Saturday announced the first death of a soldier during its ongoing raid in the occupied West Bank that began four days ago.

An army statement said 20-year-old Elkana Navon "fell during operational activity" on Saturday and that another soldier was "severely injured" in the same incident, without providing details.

Since Wednesday at least 22 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army, most of them operatives, in simultaneous raids in several cities in the northern West Bank.

Since Friday, soldiers have concentrated their operations on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, long a bastion of Palestinian armed groups fighting against Israel.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that at least 637 Palestinians had been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war began.

Twenty Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during army operations over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.

During a visit to Jenin on Saturday, Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi said Israeli forces "have no intention of letting terrorism (in the West Bank) raise its head" to threaten Israel.

"Therefore the initiative is to go from city to city, refugee camp to refugee camp, with excellent intelligence, with very good operational capabilities, with a very strong air intelligence envelope... We will protect the citizens of Israel just like that."

Of the 22 Palestinians reported dead since Wednesday, Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad have said at least 14 were members of their armed wings.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas issued a statement saying one of its fighters carried out an "ambush" using "a highly explosive device" in the Jenin refugee camp "which led to the deaths and injuries of members of the advancing (Israeli) force".

