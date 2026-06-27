Israel To Remain In South Lebanon Until Hezbollah Disarms: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel would remain in south Lebanon until Hezbollah disarms, shortly after the announcement in Washington of a framework agreement with the United States and Lebanon.

"The most important thing is, first of all, that Israel remains in the security zone in southern Lebanon. This is a major achievement, and we will maintain it as long as Hezbollah has not disarmed," Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video shared with Israeli media.

Netanyahu added that Israel's military would also allow the Lebanese army to control territory in "two pilot areas", one south of Lebanon's Litani River and another north of it.

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