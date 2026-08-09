US Must Pressure Netanyahu To Accept Gaza Deal: Hamas Official

The US must pressure Israel to accept the next phase of the Gaza plan, a Hamas official told AFP on Sunday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he rejected the US-backed agreement.
"We expect the mediators and the American guarantor to pressure Netanyahu and his government to adhere to the roadmap and not obstruct the process for internal political and electoral reasons," Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim told AFP.
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