Israel Rejects Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Says No Pullout Until Hamas Disarms

Israel has rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point peace plan for Gaza, and will not withdraw until Hamas fully disarms, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today.

"Israel rejects the 15-point document. The IDF will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, referring to the Israel Defence Forces.

Hamas yesterday had said it was ready to proceed with the US-backed plan and urged pressure on Israel. Hamas informed Trump's Board of Peace that it stood by the latest stage of the plan, under which the operatives would hand over weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing committee in the war-battered territory.

"Hamas and other factions have confirmed to mediators their readiness to begin implementing the agreement and move to the second phase, provided it receives Israeli approval and that Israel begins implementing the agreement," a Hamas official told news agency AFP on Saturday.

Days earlier, the United Arab Emirates along with seven other Muslim-majority nations issued a stern joint declaration, sharply criticising Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip and alleging that its actions threatened to derail Trump's peace framework intended to conclude the conflict.