Israel To Honour Captain Smit Machchhar With Presidential Award For Heroism

Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off an attack from his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai plane, saving the lives of 174 passengers and crew members, will receive the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country's highest bravery award for civilians.

Machchhar was seriously injured after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, struck him with a crash axe inside the cockpit. The Indian pilot, though seriously injured and profusely bleeding, opened the door of the cockpit. His act allowed Israeli passengers to barge into the cockpit and overpower the assailant.

The Indian pilot is recuperating in a UAE hospital.

Also read: flydubai Hero Pilot's Skull Fractured In Attack, Undergoes Emergency Surgery In Saudi

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the Indian pilot will get the award after he regains his strength.

"Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," he said.

According to reports citing Israeli intelligence, Hammami's original plan was to take control of the plane, fly it to Tel Aviv and crash it into a building. Captain Machchhar's bravery thwarted the plan.

Also read: Captain Smit Machchhar's Health Is Improving: Foreign Ministry

The Omani national then tried to crash the plane into the desert. However, off-duty pilots on board took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Captain Machchhar was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Also read: Exclusive | Captain Smit Machchhar Walked 10 Steps In Hospital, Recovering Well: Family

The Israeli President has presented "heroism" awards to five Israelis who helped overpower the flydubai co-pilot and prevented him from crashing the plane.

"You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society," Herzog had said last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his heroics.